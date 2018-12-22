LeBron James NFL Owners Have 'Slave Mentality'

LeBron James Says NFL Owners Have 'Slave Mentality'

LeBron James railed on the NFL, saying the owners are a bunch of white guys who treat their players with extreme disrespect.

LeBron made the comments on his HBO show, "The Shop," contrasting the football league with the NBA. James said, "In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality ... and it's a little like, 'This is my team. You do what the f*** I tell y'all to do. Or we get rid of y'all.'"

The Lakers star is clearly referring in part to Colin Kaepernick allegedly getting blackballed by NFL owners who were outraged by the kneeling movement the QB triggered.

LeBron has high praise for his own league, praising the head honcho ... "I'm so appreciative of our commissioner [Adam Silver] ... he doesn't mind us having ... a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn't even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying. He at least wants to hear us out, as long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he's absolutely okay with it."