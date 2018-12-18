LeBron James Hangs with Carmelo Anthony In Wake of Lakers Rumors

LeBron James Hangin' w/ Melo In Wake of Lakers Rumors

LeBron James and his wife had an interesting couples dinner date Monday -- hitting up an NYC steakhouse with Carmelo Anthony and La La ... and fueling rumors Melo's coming to the Lakers.

Remember, we spoke with John Salley a few days ago and he implied he had some inside information about Melo coming to the Lakers before the NBA All-Star break in February.

So, when we saw these pics of Melo and Bron leaving Quality Italian steakhouse in midtown ... made us think Salley's intel might be pretty solid!!

Of course, LeBron and Melo have been friends for years -- so, maybe they just wanted some quality meat and wine ... but hey, maybe there was some shop talk too!

The Lakers are in NYC to play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

The other interesting thing about the dinner ... Melo and La La seem to be in a pretty good place.

Back in October, La La told People she and Melo were still figuring out their relationship after separating in 2017 ... but noted, "We're good."

Carmelo and La La got together about 15 years ago and have an 11-year-old son.