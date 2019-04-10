Netflix Issues Warning Over Graphic Scenes in 'Our Planet' Docuseries

Netflix 'Our Planet' Animal Lovers, You've Been Warned Skip These Graphic Scenes

Netflix is deeming its new series, "Our Planet," too graphic for some animal lovers, and warning them to shield their eyes during some disturbing scenes.

Netflix issued a dire warning Wednesday, alerting folks to several scenes it feels might be too much for the faint of heart ... because seeing animals eat, prey, or die, is too much for some people.

As you make your way through @OurPlanet, here are some moments animal lovers may want to skip:



One Planet: 16:04 - 16:43

Frozen World: 16:29 - 17:47, 32:50 - 33:45, 48:45 - 51:00

Fresh Water: 26:10 - 27:09

Deserts and Grasslands: 28:45-29:10

High Seas: 37:42-37:52 — Netflix US (@netflix) April 10, 2019

Netflix's warning involves scenes in 5 segments of the multi-episode docuseries, which covers the effects of climate change on wildlife around the planet. Netflix only gave time codes for the scenes to skip, but we did the leg work and figured out what the hell they're actually talking about.

Hit the fast forward button if these images will make you cringe:

- Baby flamingo's legs encased in solidified salt ("One Planet")

- Killer whales eating a penguin, polar bear making a meal of a baby seal, walrus falling off a cliff ("Frozen World")

- Jaguar killing an alligator ("Fresh Water")

-Cheetahs killing a wildebeest ("Deserts and Grassland")

Not all of the potentially disturbing scenes are gory. One of the red-flagged time codes corresponds to a scene showing ... fish getting caught in fishing nets!!!

Oh, the humanity.