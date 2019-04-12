Beyonce Gets Personal Invite From Boxer Claressa Shields, Come to My Fight!

Boxer Claressa Shields I Want Beyonce At My Fight ... Watch Me Whoop Ass!!!

Hey Beyonce, got any plans this weekend??? Here's the self-proclaimed greatest female fighter on the planet giving you a personal invite to her big boxing match on Saturday!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with undefeated boxing star Claressa Shields leading up to her IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO middleweight unification bout with 24-0 Christina Hammer ... and she says she's out to prove she's the G.O.A.T.

"I consider myself the greatest woman of all the time," Shields (8-0, 2 KO) says. "Any woman who has laced up a pair of gloves can't beat me. If they want me to prove it, I've proven it."

Now ... clearly, Shields doesn't need any more motivation ... but we had to ask who she'd want in her corner showin' support at the Boardwalk Hall in Jersey this weekend -- and she's aiming for Queen Bey.

"I'd be so stoked if Beyonce was in the crowd and just to have her come and talk to me ... I'd be freaking out."

Shields says she's also gotten a lot of support from guys like Deontay Wilder, Jon Jones and Errol Spence ... so adding Beyonce to that list would be the cherry on top.