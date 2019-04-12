'Star Wars' 'Rise of Skywalker' Trailer Debuts ... Emperor Palpatine's Back!!!

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Trailer Debuts at Star Wars Celebration

Breaking News

The end of the last Star Wars trilogy now has a name -- 'The Rise of Skywalker' -- and the world just got its first look at the trailer with a spectacular premiere in a galaxy not far ... from Lake Michigan.

Director J.J. Abrams and much of the cast were at Star Wars Celebration Chicago -- think Comic-Con strictly for 'Star Wars' -- when they pulled the curtain back on the highly anticipated trailer. Aside from revealing the title ... it also had Mark Hamill's voice and at least one scene with the late Carrie Fisher.

One of the bigger surprises is the creepy laugh at the end of the trailer ... signaling the return of the Emperor, as in Palpatine.

When the trailer ended ... Ian McDiarmid, the guy who plays the Emperor, was standing on the Chicago stage -- and delivered a message in character.

Watch ... the crowd went wild, and the Force was definitely with them.