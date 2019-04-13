Khabib to Fight Winner of Holloway vs. Poirier, Says Dana White

Dana White tells TMZ Sports ... the winner of the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight this weekend will be rewarded with a shot at Khabib Nurmagomodov in Sept.
In other words ... UFC 236 on ESPN+ PPV is the KHABIB-BOWL!!!
Of course, Conor McGregor was hoping to get a 2nd crack at Khabib as soon as possible after The Eagle wiped the floor with him at UFC 229 back in October.
But, he'll have to get in line -- because Dana says the winner of Max vs. Dustin will be the interim lightweight champion ... "and the next fight is Khabib."
It's a big deal because Khabib has become an international superstar since the Conor fight -- and it would seem whoever fights him next could cash a HUGE payday.
There's more ... Dana is also fired up for Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title -- and warns Israel that people have been underestimating Gastelum for years.
But, there's a huge upside for Israel too -- because Dana says he'd also like to see Israel fight Jon Jones ... and if he beats Kelvin, that fight could happen sooner than later.
