Max Holloway Says Conor and Khabib Should Bury Hatchet, Work Together

UFC's Max Holloway Conor & Khabib Should Bury Hatchet ... And Work Together!!

Could you imagine Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov as FRIENDS?!?!

Max Holloway can ... telling TMZ Sports the UFC's most bitter rivals need to end their war and team up for good.

First off, Max is FIRED UP to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 this Saturday on ESPN+ PPV -- he's seeking to avenge a 2012 loss to Dustin when Max was making his UFC debut.

And, while Max was freezing his butt off promoting the fight, he had the perfect solution to fix one of the most bitter rivalries in the history of combat sports.

Of course, Conor and Khabib have been trashing the hell out of each other for MONTHS -- with Conor recently insulting Khabib's family and religion ... and Khabib firing back with insults of his own.

Yeah, it's bad.

In fact, things have gotten so bad between the two, UFC honcho Dana White says he got involved and called for the fighters to cut it out already.

Enter Holloway ... who says Conor and Khabib need to take all of that energy and use it FOR GOOD.

"These guys got a big platform, they should talk about more important stuff ... like the climate change."

He's not joking -- Holloway believes climate change is a serious issue that affects EVERYONE ... and if CM and KN teamed up, they could make a real impact.

As for Holloway vs. Poirier II, Max says things will be much different this time around -- telling TMZ Sports he's got a game plan built for success.

