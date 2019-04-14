Anthony Gonzalez Supports Nick Bosa Cutting Pro-Trump Tweets

Anthony Gonzalez Nick Bosa Cut His Pro-Trump Tweets?!? ... I'm Cool With It

Anthony Gonzalez -- an ex-Ohio State star and current Republican congressman -- says he's fine with Nick Bosa deleting his pro-Trump tweets ... saying the NFL prospect should focus on football.

Bosa made the announcement this month that he was cutting back the political rhetoric on his Twitter page -- which used to feature Trump praise as well as scorn for national anthem kneelers.

His reason? Per ESPN, "I had to. There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco."

Enter Gonzalez ... who says he's cool with the ex-Buckeyes superstar making that call, telling TMZ Sports, "When you're playing football, I think the goal should be to focus on the game."

As for how Bosa's previously loud political opinions will impact his relationship with future teammates ... Gonzalez thinks it won't be an issue at all.

"There's not a lot that could really distract individual players. That was always my experience."

By the way, Gonzalez likes Bosa's chances in the NFL Draft later this month ... saying he can definitely see the pass rusher landing at No. 1 overall!!!