Steve-O My Podcast's Got Wheels Baby!!!

Steve-O Jumps into Podcast Game with Tricked Out Van

EXCLUSIVE

Steve-O is hopping aboard the podcast game ... literally, with a traveling studio.

We got Steve-O out Wednesday at LAX and dude couldn't resist showing off his new toy ... a commercial van equipped with mics, cameras and even a mini-fridge as he looks to get his new podcast up and running.

Check out the clip ... Steve-O's hosting game is on point ... for starters, he helps quench our parched photog's thirst. Steve-O then gives our guy a tour -- he says the mobile setup is his way of rising above all the competition, 'cause there are so many podcasts out there.

He should know ... 'cause he's been a guest on a bunch of 'em, including Joe Rogan's and Mike Tyson's.

Seems with some counseling from his dad, Ted, and a little help from his trusted dog, Wendy ... Steve-O plans to separate himself from the pack. He wants to get some activities in the mix too, and as we know ... hangin' with Steve-O is NEVER boring.