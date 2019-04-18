Tekashi69 Sued by Danish Rapper Claiming He's Blocked from Releasing Track

Tekashi69 Sued by Danish Rapper ... Let Me Release Our Hot New Track!!!

Tekashi69's got a new banger just begging to be heard, but a Danish rapper claims his label's stonewalling it and screwing him over ... so he wants a judge to step in and help him out.

According to new legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Tekashi struck a deal with Danish musician Sleiman in September 2018 to drop the vocals on his track, titled "Red Bandnna [sic]/Black Hoodie." Sleiman claims Tekashi signed over the rights to him, and got paid 88,000 euros for his services.

That's nearly $100k in the U.S.

Sleiman claims after the song was recorded, he began working on getting it released when Tekaski's label, 10k Projects, reached out saying it had exclusive rights to Tekashi, so the track couldn't be released without its permission.

According to the docs ... 10k also threatened Sleiman with legal action if he released the track on his own online.

Sleiman claims 10k's meddling has thwarted him landing a recording deal to release the song ... and he's also out the 88k euros.

He's asking the judge to declare him the rightful owner of the track so he can distribute it ... and he wants his Tekashi money back for his troubles.

We reached out to Tekashi's team ... no word back, so far.