Tekashi69 Funny Bloopers From Sex Shop Ad ... Love the Dolls!!!

Tekashi69 Talks Sex Dolls in Blooper Reel From Sex Shop Commercial

EXCLUSIVE

Tekashi69's blooper reels from his Valentine's Day sex shop commercials are hilarious, and at least one product he pushed could probably suit him well in jail ... a sex doll!!!

We've obtained behind-the-scenes footage from the commercial shoots, and as you can see ... Tekashi has a real connection with the blowup doll.

We're told 6ix9ine filmed the ads for Romantic Depot back in November, several days before getting busted by the feds on racketeering and various other charges.

It's funny ... we're told a Romantic Depot salesperson asked Tekashi if he wanted the doll for free, and he replied, "Are you crazy?!? My mother would bug if she saw this under my bed!!!"

Check out the final cut ... 6ix9ine's a pretty good salesman. We're guessing Willy Loman would be proud.

