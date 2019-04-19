Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees 'Memba Her?!

English singer Siouxsie Sioux (real name Susan Ballion) gained international fame in the '80s for fronting the alternative rock band, Siouxsie and the Banshees, with her powerful vocals and edgy post-punk fashion sense.

Siouxsie and the Banshees debut album, "The Scream," featured the band's breakthrough single "Hong Kong Garden." The band had continued success with epic albums like "Juju" (1981), "Hyaena" (1984), "Tinderbox" (1986) and "Through the Looking Glass" (1987).

While the band broke up in the mid-'90s, Siouxsie and the Banshees reunited back in 2002 for their "The Best Of ..." album and they even took the stage at Coachella!

