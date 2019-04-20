Coachella Weekend 2 is Weed-Friendly, Discounts on Recreational Marijuana

Coachella Weed-Friendly Weekend 2 Celebrate 4/20 With Deals on Recreational Marijuana

EXCLUSIVE

The second weekend of Coachella is gonna be lit, because there are tons of deals for stoners looking to save some green on their greens ... so prepare to smell the weed smoke from miles away!!!

Potheads get to double dip in Coachella Valley today, because the famous music festival falls on April 20 and delivery services and dispensaries outside the festival grounds are rolling out some sweet discounts for anyone planning to roll up some tree.

Smoking is not technically allowed inside Coachella ... but there are plenty of reasons to take a break and blaze up.

We did the legwork and found the best promotions, so you don't have to ... because the last thing weed smokers need on 4/20 is another task between puffs.

Wanna get 2 birds stoned at once? We found a couple dispensaries planning ahead for your munchies, combining food specials with deals on dank.

Palm Royale Collective in Palm Desert is catering food for its 4/20 bash, and a DJ will be spinning tunes as they give away cash prizes and gift bags. There's a canned food drive going on too, and you get 10% off your purchase if you bring 2 cans. All the canned goods go to a local women's shelter.

Green Cross Pharma in Cathedral City is offering 50% discounts on all buds and accessories starting at noon, and they'll keep you fed and entertained while you shop with tacos and music. The dispensary also has a 20% discount on vape batteries and a 10% discount on all vapes, edibles, topicals and tinctures.

And, check out these 4/20 promotions for those penny-pinching potheads:

The Leaf El Paseo dispensary in Palm Desert is giving customers 30% off all Flow Kana products and selling $110 ounces of hybrid strains Gelato and Scooby Doo Dog Walker. Prefer your THC another way? Buy a Beboe vape pen and get the second at half price. For edibles, there's a special Big Pete's Treats pack for $42 (regular price, $78).

Leef Industries delivery service tells us they're slashing prices and selling $30 quarters (7 grams), and anyone who buys an 8th (3.5 grams) gets another for half price. If you spend $50 on buds, you'll get a top shelf pre-roll for a buck!!!

For those big spenders, $75 of ganja gets you a gift bag worth another $75. Hopefully, all that green makes ya lucky, because Leef Industries is raffling off prizes every 3 hours.

Festival-goers get special discounts from The Micro Buddery ... just use promo code Coachella2019 for your chronic delivery.

Nobody goes to Coachella just for the music ... and this year you can go for the weed!!!