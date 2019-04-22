TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

76ers' Joel Embiid On Nets Playoff Series 'It's Over!'

4/22/2019 6:07 AM PDT

76ers' Joel Embiid on Nets Playoff Series, 'It's Over!'

EXCLUSIVE

Four amazing things in this 23-second clip ... 

1) Joel Embiid says his playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets is already OVER -- even though it's only 3-1. 

2) Embiid's post-game meal is Shake Shack (the burgers are awesome). 

3) He stops to take a picture with a kid (always cool with his fans). 

4) Embiid's girlfriend makes a cameo ... and good lord.

So, we spotted Embiid after his 76ers beat the Nets on Saturday -- in a game that was pretty contentious. Remember, Joel's teammate, Jimmy Butler, and Nets' player Jared Dudley got ejected when things got a little too chippy. 

The 76ers ended up winning the game 112 to 108. Embiid had 31 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists. 

After the game, Embiid stopped for some celebratory fast food -- and that's when our 23-second encounter began. 

Oh, and his girlfriend ... she is Anne De Paula -- a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model from Brazil. The two have reportedly been together since late 2018. 

Anyway, enjoy the clip! Enjoy Game 5! Happy Monday everyone! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 23 %}