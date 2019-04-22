'Step Up Revolution' Director Scott Speer Arrested for Arson ... After Alleged Domestic Dispute

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Speer roughed up his wife during a drunken rampage before trying to burn their house down, and he's now been booked for arson ... according to law enforcement sources.

The "Step Up Revolution" filmmaker was arrested last week at his San Fernando Valley home after cops and firefighters arrived at their place for an alleged domestic dispute.

We're told Speer had been drinking heavily when he got into a fight with his wife, who allegedly suffered some minor injuries. Cops say the spat culminated with Scott setting fire to a broom with the intention of lighting up the whole house.

Fortunately, the flames were extinguished ... but Speer was hauled away by cops and is facing a felony charge for arson. We're told domestic violence charges are possible as well.

Speer's bond was set at $250k ... he's posted it and has been released from custody.

We reached out to him ... no word back so far.

Along with directing 'Revolution' ... Speer produced "Step Up All In" and directed 2 recent Bella Thorne movies -- "I Still See You" and "Midnight Sun."