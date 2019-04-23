Lee Daniels Says Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' Fate Being Discussed Now

Lee Daniels Jussie's Fate On 'Empire' ... Now Being Decided

Lee Daniels says there's an important discussion going down right now ... whether Jussie Smollett will be cut from "Empire."

The "Empire" creator was out and about Tuesday in New York City when Adam Glyn asked about the next season of the show, and whether there's a place for Jussie. Here's what's clear ... there's no clear answer for Daniels and Co.

Also, BTW, there's no clear answer on whether the show is coming back, because Season 6 has not been greenlit ... but we're guessing it will be a go.

As for whether Lee thinks Jussie scammed everyone with the alleged attack, he says there are 2 judges and only 2.