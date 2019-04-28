Ted Ginn Drew Brees Is A God ... He Does Things Brady Doesn't

Ted Ginn Says Drew Brees Is A God, Does Things Brady Doesn't

EXCLUSIVE

Anyone wondering if New Orleans Saints receiver Tedd Ginn is a fan of his quarterback, Drew Brees, you're about to get your answer ... and that answer is almost religious.

Ginn and Brees have been running mates for a couple years now, so when we talked to the speed burner from Ohio State recently, we wanted to know how he felt about his signal caller.

"He's a god. Anybody that gets with Drew seems like they get better and better. The things that he does on and off the field as a person are just really self-explanatory for who he is."

Far be it for us to compare gods to mere men, but we had to ask ... if Drew is so special, how does he stack up against one Mr. Thomas Brady?

According to Mr. Ginn, pretty damn good.

"The things that he does to make things work, I really don't see Tom Brady doing."

Before you call Ginn a homer (he needs the ball thrown to him, we get it) he also admits Brady is pretty good too.

"Some of the things Tom Brady does, I don't see Drew doing."

Never know when you might get traded to New England, right? We see you, Ted.