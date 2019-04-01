Tom Brady I Joined Twitter ... That's No Joke!!

Tom Brady Uses Retirement April Fools' Joke to Join Twitter

Breaking News

Big news from Tom Brady ... the G.O.A.T. has finally joined the Twittersphere!!!

Oh yeah, and he's retiring from the NFL ... using his first tweet to declare "I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG."

WOW ... the 6-time Super Bowl champ just ended his incredible career with a tweet. No emotional press conference. No goodbye party. Nothing. Not even a Crying Brady meme for crying out loud.

(You looked at the calendar this morning, right?)

HA HA HA ... GET IT?!?!?!? APRIL FOOLS, EVERYONE!!! Oh man, Tom, you sure did fool all of us.

Anyway ... what ISN'T a joke is that Brady is now on Twitter, and that is actually something to be excited about, if avocado recipes and workout plans are your things.

Nah, we're just kiddin', too, Tom. We're sure you'll be a great follow.