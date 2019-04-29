Hugh Laurie's Old Car Hits the Market, 1966 Ford Galaxie Convertible

Hugh Laurie Buy My Old '66 Ford Galaxie Convertible ... It's Got Big Doc Energy!!!

Hugh Laurie's former ride is hitting the market ... and you can pull up to your next doctor's visit in style if you're ready to break the bank for his classic red convertible.

Dr. House bought the 1966 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible back in 2010 ... but spends the majority of his time in the UK, so he sold it. Hugh's old mechanic bought it, fixed it up and is now putting it on the market for a cool $45,500.

As you can see in the gallery, the ride is freaking awesome ... the cherry red paint job is pristine, the matching leather seats look comfy as hell, the chrome accents are a nice touch and the interior is super tidy.

You don't even have to know how to drive stick ... the car has a 3-speed automatic transmission, power steering, power front disc brakes and the power convertible top is brand new.

The original radio from 1966 is still in its place, but there's a modern Bluetooth stereo hidden in the glove box. The speakers are new, and the trunk houses an amp and a subwoofer!!!

So, check out Hugh's old whip ... and see if it fits your fancy.