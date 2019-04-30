NFL's Jamaal Charles Officially Retires ... Future Hall of Famer?!?

Jamaal Charles Officially Retires From NFL, Future Hall of Famer?

Breaking News

Let the Hall of Fame debates officially begin ... Jamaal Charles is calling it an NFL career -- reportedly set to sign a 1-day deal with the Chiefs to retire this week.

The legendary RB told TMZ Sports earlier this month his football future was "up in the air" ... but 610 Sports Radio reported Tuesday he'll ink a ceremonial deal and officially hang up his cleats shortly.

It's not too surprising ... Charles hadn't started a single game since the 2015 season -- and told us earlier this month it was "a possibility" this day could come.

But, now that it's here ... the Hall of Fame process can officially begin.

Remember, Charles just told us he believes he IS worthy of having a bust in Canton ... saying, "I mean, some of my numbers look way better than some people already in Canton."

It caused a ton of debates ... 'cause Charles' numbers -- 7,563 rushing yards and 44 total TDs -- aren't quite the slam dunk totals necessary to get in.

But, is he deserving now that his playing days are over and people can really reflect on his 11-year career??

Enjoy the next 5 years of debating!!