'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson's Divorce from Larissa is Final

'90 Day Fiance' Divorce Colt & Larissa's Bloody Marriage Officially Over

Exclusive Details

"90 Day Fiance" star Colt Johnson's tumultuous relationship with Larissa is finally over ... the judge signed off on their divorce.

Colt and Larissa agreed on settlement terms for their divorce, and on Tuesday a Nevada judge made it official. As part of the deal, neither will get spousal support, and since they never had kids there are no custody issues.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Colt and Larissa agreed not to "slander, defame, disparage or communicate untruths." As you know by now ... Colt and Larissa kinda didn't get along.

As we reported, Colt filed for divorce from Larissa back in January just hours after she was busted for domestic violence, her third such arrest. The incident went down just 7 months after they got married.

You'll recall ... Larissa flew into a rage and allegedly punched Colt in the face, leaving him with a bloody mouth, after she found out he bought porn. Larissa tried flipping the script ... accusing him of being violent but cops determined scratches on her stomach were self-inflicted so they arrested her instead.

Not long after ... Colt's mom reportedly paid the divorce filing fee so he can end the marriage.