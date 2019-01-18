'90 Day Fiance' Star Larissa Hit With Domestic Violence Charge For Alleged Attack on Hubby

"90 Day Fiance" star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has been hit with a domestic violence charge after allegedly attacking her husband last week.

The charge is a misdemeanor and was filed Wednesday in Vegas. The criminal complaint -- obtained by TMZ -- states Larissa, "Did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse."

TMZ broke the story ... Larissa was arrested last Friday after she allegedly punched her estranged husband, Colt Johnson, in the face. Colt suffered a bloody lip as a result of the attack.

Johnson told cops Larissa became enraged -- accusing him of cheating -- after she discovered he had purchased porn. According to the police report -- obtained by TMZ -- Colt said Larissa had downed half a bottle of antidepressants and was suicidal.

Larissa claimed Colt was the aggressor, scratching her in the face and on her torso ... but after their investigation, cops determined Larissa was the aggressor.