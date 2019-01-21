'90 Day Fiance' Star Larissa Denies She Took Pills and Threatened Suicide

'90 Day Fiance' Star Larissa I Never Took Pills or Threatened Suicide

"90 Day Fiance" star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is denying she downed half a bottle of antidepressants and threatened suicide during an argument with her estranged husband.

Larissa stated Monday, "I would like to clarify that the rumors about drug abuse or suicide attempts are not true. I love for my life so much that I would never try to do something like this."

TMZ broke the story, Larissa's now estranged husband, Colt Johnson, told cops his wife swallowed a bunch of pills and locked herself in a bathroom during an argument earlier this month.

Dos Santos Lima was arrested for domestic violence after cops determined she punched Colt in the mouth. According to the police report -- obtained by TMZ -- Larissa got mad at Colt, accusing him of cheating after she learned he'd purchased porn. She was officially charged for the crime last week and Colt filed for divorce just days after the incident.