MLB's George Springer Punished For Mouthing Homophobic Slur at Umpire

Houston Astros star George Springer has been disciplined by the MLB ... and it's over a homophobic slur he mouthed at an umpire after a strikeout.

The incident went down back on April 23 during the Astros-Twins game -- when Springer was called out on strikes by umpire Angel Hernandez on a pitch GP clearly thought was WAY too low.

As Springer was venting about the call in the dugout ... cameras caught the outfielder mouthing the words to Angel, "f**king c*** sucker!"

George Springer to Angel Hernandez: “Angel! That’s the same pitch you just called a ball.” pic.twitter.com/9ArWZVlYwg — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) April 24, 2019

Now, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has issued a statement to Outsports ... saying the MLB has internally punished the 'Stros star for the vulgar language.

"This inappropriate behavior was addressed with Mr. Springer and the Houston Astros,” Manfred said ... “and he has been disciplined.”

Unclear what the punishment was for Springer ... but he has NOT been suspended for the altercation.

Neither Springer nor the Astros have yet to comment on the situation.

For his part, George has been a key contributor to the 'Stros this season ... batting .274 with 9 home runs already.