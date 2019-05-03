Usher Done Deal on $20 Mil Herpes Suit ... Signs of Settlement

Usher's Herpes Lawsuit with Laura Helm Dismissed, Signs of a Settlement

EXCLUSIVE

Usher's put that $20 million herpes lawsuit with Laura Helm behind him -- the case has been dismissed again, but this time it looks like they reached a settlement.

According to court docs, Laura filed to dismiss her suit earlier this week because she and Usher have "reached an amicable resolution." As to how much that resolution cost Usher -- neither side will say.

We reached out to attorneys for both sides, and they would only repeat that word ... "amicable." The dismissal was filed with prejudice ... meaning it can't be refiled, and that's typically done when there's been a financial settlement.

You'll recall, Helm sued the singer back in 2017 ... claiming he had exposed her to the virus when they had unprotected sex. She initially sued for $10 million, then upped it to $20 mil for emotional harm and punitive damages.

She filed to dismiss the case a few months later, for technical reasons, then refiled it in 2018 ... but now it's case closed.