Alex Trebek Says Pancreatic Cancer Survivors Like 'Jeopardy' James Holzhauer

Alex Trebek -- the awesome host of "Jeopardy" -- sees similarities between "Jeopardy" James Holzhauer and the effort to beat pancreatic cancer ... both have amassed money way beyond expectations.

Trebek, who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer 2 months ago, was the keynote speaker Saturday morning at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network walk at the L.A. Zoo.

Alex mentioned a previous speaker named Angie, a 22-year cancer survivor. The best host in the biz modestly noted his fight is only 62-days long, but if he ties Angie, he'll be the ripe old age of 100!!!

In case you don't know, Alex is one of the most charitable people in Hollywood ... google it and you'll be super impressed. He's undergoing chemo and openly talks of his struggle and the depression associated with it, but he wasn't about to miss this event.

He was mum on seemingly unbeatable "Jeopardy" champ James Holzhauer, whose 22-day earnings total nearly $1.7 million and is poised to beat Ken Jennings' record. Except to compare James' feat to that of the cancer fundraising efforts.

Alex is an amazing man and we are rooting for him in a big way!!!