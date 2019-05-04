'Star Wars' Cast 'Memba Them?

It's 'Star Wars' day and there is no better way to honor the universal phenomenon than by journeying back into the galaxy!!!

Travel in time to see some of the faces you may not recognize today ... From Anakin Skywalker and Darth Maul to young Boba Fett and C-3PO, there are plenty of characters from the franchise that have completely transformed over the years.

Take a good look at what the cast members looked like back in the day, and then cruise through our gallery of the some of the cast to see what they look like today!!!

May the fourth be with you ...