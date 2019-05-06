Jenelle Evan's Husband David Push to Remove Him From the House Targeted By Child Protective Services

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason, Push to Remove Him From the House

EXCLUSIVE

David Eason has killed their family dog and people close to the family are worried sick he poses a danger to Jenelle Evans, the 3 kids in the house and the other family pets, and they have now made their move with Child Protective Services ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Jenelle and David tell TMZ, some have already called CPS and others will call as early as later Monday, asking the agency to remove David from the family home.

They are worried for 2-year-old Ensley, 4-year-old Kaiser and David's 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa. They are also deeply concerned about Jenelle's pit bull, Jax. As we reported, David has already shot the dog with a BB gun for chasing animals on the property.

We're told the local Sheriff and people associated with Jenelle and David are frustrated because -- without Jenelle's cooperation -- they are unable to file criminal charges against him.

We've learned the Plan B is Child Protective Services. They want the agency to remove David from the home, on grounds he's a danger to everyone living there. The end game is to get David mental health help ... in particular anger management.

The complication -- David has "No Trespassing" signs on the property, and up to now law enforcement has been concerned over entering. They're afraid the pit bull could attack them -- in addition to getting shot by David. But, we're told the pit bull is harmless. Still, David's a real concern.