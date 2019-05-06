Ty Lue Had Lakers-Themed Birthday Cake, Tastes Like a Deal!

Ty Lue Lakers-Themed Birthday Cake ... Tastes Like a Job!

Exclusive Details

The deal isn't officially done ... but seems Ty Lue ain't worried about jinxing his shot at the Lakers head coaching job -- at least judging by his Lakers-themed birthday cake.

Lue -- the reported frontrunner to replace Luke Walton -- celebrated his 42nd birthday at a fancy Las Vegas restaurant over the weekend.

We're told Lue rented out the entire restaurant and celebrated with his closest friends and family -- less than 10 people at the party.

But, the biggest moment of the night was the cake -- which sported a giant Lakers logo and a basketball hoop ... along with the message, "Happy Birthday Coach."

Ty laughed when the cake was brought out -- but we're told he never really said anything to dispute the insinuation he's gonna be the next coach of the Lakers.

So, either his pals were just trying to get a laugh ... or they all know something that hasn't "officially" been reported yet.

We'd ask what he wished for when he blew out the candles ... but it seems his wish may have already come true.

Lue last coached for the Cleveland Cavaliers -- but he was fired back in Oct. 2018 after an 0-6 start.

But, the buzz is that LeBron James is pushing the Lakers to hire Lue -- because they get along really well.

Stay tuned ...