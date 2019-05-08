TMZ

Jameis Winston Smash This Golf Ball Off My Head!!!

5/8/2019 11:52 AM PDT

Jameis Winston Lets Golfer Use His Head for a Tee!

Breaking News

A driver was nearly imprinted into the back of Jameis Winston's head this week ... 'cause the Tampa Bay Bucs star QB let a guy hit a golf ball off the top of his dome!!!

It all went down earlier this week at Derrick Brooks' annual celebrity golf tournament in Florida ... when Jameis decided to be a prop for trick shot artist Trevor Consavage.

Jameis strapped on a helmet ... put a ball and a tee on his head  -- and let Trevor take a huge wack!!!

Luckily for Bruce Arians and the entire city of Tampa ... the trick went off without a flaw -- apparently, Consavage CRUSHED the shot!!!

But, seems not everyone's entertained ... Jameis -- who's found himself in trouble often over the last few years -- has said repeatedly this offseason he's going to work on making smarter decisions.

A golf ball off the top of the head doesn't seem to fit that bill ... but, hey, no harm, no foul, right???

