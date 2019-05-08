Paul Pierce Farted On Michelle Beadle

Paul Pierce Farted On Michelle Beadle On TV

Tough day at the office for Michelle Beadle ... who was forced to host an ESPN show while suffocating in Paul Pierce's fart cloud.

Yes. You read that right.

Beadle -- along with Pierce, Jalen Rose and Chauncey Billups were shooting an episode of ESPN's "Off the Clock" when The Truth let one rip.

You can see the moment when the scent hits Beadle's face -- and everything goes stank.

"Nasty," Beadle remarked.

Even Rose commented on the situation ... saying, "Michelle Beadle smelling something in the air."

Beadle noted, "We're trapped in a room y'all."

By the way ... the whole "Off the Clock" show is only 5 minutes long!!!!

YOU REALLY COULDN'T HOLD IT, PAUL?!