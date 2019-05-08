WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Tanning Dance In Tiny Bikini In Shower!!!

WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Does Tanning Dance In Tiny Bikini In Shower

Breaking News

Here's WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson giving herself a spray tan in the shower in a tiny bikini.

Yeah, you're welcome.

43-year-old Torrie proved once again she's as hot as ever ... 'cause she hopped in the shower for a little tanning sesh Wednesday -- and it's pretty great.

She sprays herself down ... she does some dance moves ... and even hits the robot. It's awesome.

Of course, in addition to being a legendary wrestler ... Torrie was on the cover of Playboy (twice) and is a world class fitness model, so lookin' good in swimwear has never been a problem for her.

God bless spray tanning!!!