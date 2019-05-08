TMZ

WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Tanning Dance In Tiny Bikini In Shower!!!

5/8/2019 4:38 PM PDT

WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Does Tanning Dance In Tiny Bikini In Shower

Here's WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson giving herself a spray tan in the shower in a tiny bikini.

Yeah, you're welcome.

43-year-old Torrie proved once again she's as hot as ever ... 'cause she hopped in the shower for a little tanning sesh Wednesday -- and it's pretty great.

She sprays herself down ... she does some dance moves ... and even hits the robot. It's awesome.

Of course, in addition to being a legendary wrestler ... Torrie was on the cover of Playboy (twice) and is a world class fitness model, so lookin' good in swimwear has never been a problem for her.

God bless spray tanning!!!

