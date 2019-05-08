WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Does Tanning Dance In Tiny Bikini In Shower

Breaking News
Here's WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson giving herself a spray tan in the shower in a tiny bikini.
Yeah, you're welcome.
43-year-old Torrie proved once again she's as hot as ever ... 'cause she hopped in the shower for a little tanning sesh Wednesday -- and it's pretty great.
She sprays herself down ... she does some dance moves ... and even hits the robot. It's awesome.
Of course, in addition to being a legendary wrestler ... Torrie was on the cover of Playboy (twice) and is a world class fitness model, so lookin' good in swimwear has never been a problem for her.
God bless spray tanning!!!