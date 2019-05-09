Shay in 'Dumb and Dumber' 'Memba Her?!

Shay in 'Dumb and Dumber' 'Memba Her?!

Karen Duffy is best-known for playing the killer criminal J.P. Shay -- who is hunting down the briefcase filled with ransom money -- in the classic 1994 Farrelly Brother's comedy, "Dumb and Dumber."

Karen Duffy was amongst a stellar cast in the funny film including Jim Carrey as Lloyd Christmas, Jeff Daniels as Harry Dunne, Lauren Holly as Mary Samsonite Swanson and Mike Starr as J.P. Shay's gassy accomplice Joe Mentalino.

Fun Fact: In the same year (1994), Duffy also played another character named Shay ... as the role of kid-kissing FBI agent Shay Stanley in the money children's movie, "Blank Check."

Guess what she looks like now!