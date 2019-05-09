Harry, Meghan, William, Kate Join Forces To Launch Mental Health Hotline

Harry, Meghan, William, Kate No Royal Family Feud Here ... Coming Together To Help People In Crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are joining forces with Prince William and Kate Middleton to cast their rumored differences aside in the name of helping others ... namely, people dealing with mental health issues.

The British Royals just launched a mental health crisis hotline, dubbed Shout ... a free text messaging service aiming to provide 24/7 support for people in the UK who are going through a rough patch.

The fact Harry and Meghan are working alongside William and Kate is huge news ... because it comes in the face of swirling rumors about possible feuds and rifts within the Royal family.

As for the new text messaging helpline ... it's powered by a team of volunteers trained to create a safe space for people burdened by mental health issues. The conversations can be difficult, as volunteers must listen without judgment on a range of issues, including suicidal thoughts, bullying, self-harm, abuse, relationships and sexuality.

That last topic is super interesting as it relates to the Royals ... they don't usually talk about issues with sexuality.

Shout launching in the United Kingdom comes on the heels of Harry, Meghan, William and Kate making a commitment to their Heads Together campaign, which supports conversations on mental health.

There's no rest for the weary ... Harry and Meghan are jumping right into a new project only days after she gave birth to the couple's first child, baby Archie.