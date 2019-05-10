2 Chainz I'm A Team Owner!! Hawks G League Affiliate

2 Chainz Buys Ownership in Atlanta Hawks G League Team

Breaking News

Team owner alert! Team owner alert!!

2 Chainz is getting into the business side of basketball ... announcing he just bought a minority ownership stake in the Atlanta Hawks G League team, the College Park Skyhawks!!

The "High Top Versace" rapper is a HUGE ATL fan ... and now he's teaming up with Hawks owners Tony Ressler and Grant Hill to join his hometown team's ownership group.

2 Chainz is no stranger to hoops -- he played college ball at Alabama State before focusing on his rap career.

The 41-year-old is also a regular at Hawks games, so it really is a perfect fit.

I'm just thankful for the blessings I have," Tity Boi said before the official press conference at his old alma mater, North Clayton High School.

The Skyhawks wasted no time marketing their new superstar owner ... they're already selling shirts with his signature 2 Chainz look ... and we can't emphasize how cool that is.

So, who knows ... maybe 2 Chainz will come out of hoops retirement for a game in the G League?!?!