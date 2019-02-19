LeBron James Teams Up With 2 Chainz For New Rap Project

LeBron James I'm Droppin' a Rap Project ... With 2 CHAINZ!!!

LeBron James has a new teammate ... 2 CHAINZ!!! 'Cause the Lakers superstar just announced his first music project starring the "It's A Vibe" rapper.

The King is takin' his first shot at being an A&R exec ... teaming up with the Georgia rapper for, "Rap Or Go To The League," a 14-track album coming out March 1.

LBJ announced the collab with a video of the duo in the studio ... choppin' it up about things like the tracklist, features and release plans -- all the things a music exec has to deal with.

"Can’t wait for y’all to hear the continues evolution of his profound skills from his mind to the booth to the records itself," Bron says, "Proud of you homie and the people will be as well when this hits!"

2 Chainz added ... "It's gonna be shocking for people to know how much input you had on (the project.)"

No word on whether Bron actually got in the booth to spit some bars ... but we know he's fully capable of doing so.

By the way, 2 Chainz was recently complaining that he got snubbed from the NBA All-Star Weekend celebrity game ... guessing the league won't overlook him next year if he's biz partners with LeBron?!