2 Chainz Pissed At NBA Why You Snubbin' Me From All-Star Celeb Game?!

2 Chainz Pissed At NBA For All-Star Celebrity Game Snub

Breaking News

Rap superstar 2 Chainz says he feels he's been getting "sh*tted on" by the NBA for years -- and it reached a boiling point this week when he was NOT selected for the NBA All-Star Celebrity game.

And yes ... he's serious.

The NBA announced the celeb team on Wednesday -- and while it includes people like Dr. Oz and Bad Bunny ... 2 Chainz didn't make the cut. He vented on Wednesday:

"HEY @nba YOU HAVE NEVER REACHED OUT FOR ME TO PLAY AND TO CLEAR SOME THINGS UP BECAUSE IT FEELS LIKE IVE BEEN GETTIN SH*TTED ON BY THE LEAGUE SINCE 2013."

Chainz thinks he's been blacklisted by the league stemming from a 2013 incident when someone in his camp allegedly hurled an insult to a female NBA staffer.

"He was wrong and I apologized on this behalf," 2 Chainz said. However, Chainz doesn't feel like the NBA accepted his apology because he's still treated like a 2nd class celebrity.

"IM ONE OF @nba BIGGEST SUPPORTERS and BARELY GET 'COURTSIDE' TIX."

By the way, Chainz is a LEGIT baller -- he played college ball on scholarship at Alabama State from 1995 to 1997.

He's not the only celeb upset at the All-Star snub -- Lil Rel is also pissed ... telling TMZ Sports that he's also got the resume to be in the game ... but his phone never rang either.

"I've starred in a basketball movie, got my own show, was in the biggest Netflix film and nothing. WTF. LMAO!"

Hey, it's not too late for the NBA to do the right thing -- BRING IN CHAINZ AND REL!!!