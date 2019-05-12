Ben Affleck Shouts Out Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Mother's Day

Ben Affleck is killing two Mother's Day birds with one stone by, naturally, thanking his own mom, but also praising his ex-wife and the mother of his children ... one Jennifer Garner.
The actor posted a loving tribute to both ladies Sunday, saying ... "Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love."
Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love. Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50’s #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention.
He continued by vowing to make two donations in their honor -- one to Cut50's Dignity for Incarcerated Women Campaign, which aims to reduce prison populations, and to National Bailout ... an org that works to bail out black mothers and caregivers who are locked up and detained in pre-trial detention because they can't afford to pay their way out of jail.
It sounds like both Jen and his mom, Christine Anne Boldt, are backers of those causes, so it's gotta mean a lot that Ben's gonna put some dollars toward them.
As to why Ben is shouting out his ex on Mother's Day ... it's no secret that she's been there for him through thick and thin, even in the wake of their drawn-out divorce.
Jennifer was the one who drove Ben to rehab last year as he was battling alcohol addiction, and they've continued to co-parent marvelously despite not being together romantically.
Class acts all the way around in this fam.