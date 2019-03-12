Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Back Together ... On a Walk to Remember

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Back Together, Take a Stroll in L.A.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are reunited ... and it looks so good!

The former couple was back together Monday night, taking a stroll through L.A. ... and they sure seemed to be happy to be in each other's company. Nothing beats an evening walk with your former bae ... who's sure looking like she's back to full-blown bae status.

Ben and Lindsay started hanging out again last month ... after splitting up last summer. They're already back to doing public events together too. The couple was super tight in NYC last week as they flew back to the west coast after one of his premieres.

Not much PDA during their L.A. walk, but we're still ready to call this romance rekindled.

After all, they've got some history, and now that Ben's clean ... why not go full steam ahead? We're guessing, anyway.

Not everyone's looking to be single for the summer.