Lakers Rookie Moritz Wagner 'Excited' For Frank Vogel and Jason Kidd

L.A. Lakers Rookie Moritz Wagner 'Excited' For Frank Vogel & Jason Kidd

The Lakers finally have a coaching staff ... and rookie center Moritz Wagner says the locker room is totally pumped to welcome Frank Vogel and Jason Kidd to the team!

"We're excited," the 6'11" rookie from Germany told our guy with a smile.

22-year-old Wagner -- the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft -- insists things are still great in Laker Land and says he still feels like a "blessed man."

Of course, the Lakers coaching drama doesn't exactly LOOK like it was heaven-sent ... Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka had tried to land Ty Lue, but that fizzled. Vogel was the backup plan.

But, kudos to Wagner for staying positive about the situation ... the guy's got tons of potential and could make a real impact on the team in 2019 now that he's healthy.

Remember, he was a stud at Michigan (he was the BIG Ten tournament MVP in 2018).

There's more ... Wagner also weighs in on Kawhi Leonard's crazy series-winning shot over the Sixers -- and tries to explain why it was NOT the greatest shot of all time.

You with him?