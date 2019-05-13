UFC's Johnny Walker 'Feels Great' After Surgery, Wants Jon Jones

UFC's Johnny Walker My Shoulder's Great Bring On Jon Jones In 2019!!!

UFC star Johnny Walker says his shoulder surgery was a massive success and he wants to get back in the Octagon the next 2 months ... with the hopes of fighting Jon Jones by the end of the year.

Walker jacked up his left shoulder back in March while doing The Worm dance to celebrate a violent 34-second victory over Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery right after the fight -- and tells us he's back in L.A. for a checkup with the doctor who performed the surgery.

The good news ... Walker -- who's on a 9-fight win streak -- says he feels great but doesn't want to rush his return, he wants to "heal properly" so he can fight at 100%.

Walker says he's still hoping to book 1 or 2 fights before he gets his dream match with Jon Jones ... who previously told us he's interested in fighting Walker too.

As for Jones, he's scheduled to take on Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in July ... and while Walker says he always supports his fellow Brazilians, he's conflicted this time because he wants to be the guy to give Jones his first loss.

"I want to beat Jon Jones," Walker says ... "I have to make history by myself."

Oh, and if you're wondering if Walker is ready to retire his "worm" celebration after the injury ... he ain't.

Just be careful next time!!