Jon Jones Rips Israel Adesanya 'I’ll Make You Call Me Daddy'

Jon Jones Rips Israel Adesanya, 'I’ll Make You Call Me Daddy'

Breaking News

UFC superstar Jon Jones is firing back at Israel Adesanya -- saying he would DESTROY the 29-year-old so badly when they fight down the road ... "I’ll make you call me daddy by the third [round]."

Jon is responding to comments Israel made during an interview with TMZ Sports, when Adesanya told us a fight with Jones "tickles my loins" ... and added, "I already killed one G.O.A.T. and I'm hunting the next."

The "G.O.A.T." Adesanya says he killed is Anderson Silva -- who Israel defeated in a 3-round unanimous decision back in February.

Just a few weeks ago, Jones told us he thinks a fight with Israel is on the horizon -- and after seeing Adesanya's "G.O.A.T." comments, Jon is clearly fired up about the possible match up.

"If you think you killed 44 yr old Anderson, you didn’t," Jones tweeted out ... "I’m not really sure what fight you’ve been watching."

"You got past the legendary GOAT, now come f*ck with the King of the jungle. I’ll make you call me daddy by the third."

Before he can focus on Jones, Adesanya is fighting Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title at UFC 236 on Saturday ... a massive fight on ESPN+ PPV (click here to order).

Adesanya told us he's laser focused on Kelvin -- and will deal with Jones after he gets his "W."