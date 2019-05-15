Zion Williamson Gets New Orleans Food Advice ... from Louisiana Congressman

Zion Williamson Gets New Orleans Food Advice from Louisiana Congressman

EXCLUSIVE

Where should Zion Williamson GO FIRST when he touches down in New Orleans???

Not Bourbon Street. Not Cafe Du Monde. Not the strips clubs either.

There's a place in Nawlins that will IMMEDIATELY make the 18-year-old fall in love with the city ... this according to Louisana congressman Steve Scalise.

First off, Steve is FIRED UP about the New Orleans Pelicans getting the 1st overall pick in the NBA Draft and he's pretty confident the team will select Zion.

"Zion is going to love New Orleans," Scalise said ... "He said he's never been? I can't wait to serve him charbroiled oysters one day and welcome him to the city."

So, where does Zion need to go when he steps off the plane? Watch the clip!!!

Also, we just spoke with the woman responsible for the Pelicans getting the #1 pick -- Connie Halphen ... who gave her lucky angel doll to Pelicans honcho David Griffin for the NBA Draft Lottery.

Griffin hailed Halphen's angel for bringing all the luck to the Lottery -- so, we asked her for the backstory behind the lucky trinket.

Long story short, the angel has been around the world -- and brought good fortune to Connie's family throughout several decades.

The story is pretty great -- ya gotta watch for yourself!!!