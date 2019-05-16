Dwayne Haskins Worried About Khalil Mack ... I Don't Want Him To Hit Me!!!

The Bears and Redskins don't play until Week 3 this season ... but the matchup is already in Dwayne Haskins' head -- 'cause he says he's legit concerned about being hit by Khalil Mack!!!

The Washington rookie QB was out at LAX Wednesday night ... when he was asked which player in the NFL is he most worried about.

Without hesitation, the draft's No. 16 overall pick said, "Khalil Mack is somebody I would not want to be touched by!"

Bad news for Dwayne? That's probably going to happen ... and it's probably going to happen VERY early in his career.

The 'Skins and Bears are set for a Sept. 23 matchup at FedEx Field ... and with the Redskins already hoping Dwayne begins the season as the starter -- Mack's likely going to be gunnin' for him.

Hope the pads are strapped on tight!!

By the way, Haskins was also asked for his thoughts on Kyler Murray and all the drama surrounding the QB's height ... and Dwayne thinks it's all going to be just fine for the ex-OU star in Arizona!!