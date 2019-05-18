Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked in Africa, Drop-Kicked From Behind

Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked in South Africa Drop-Kicked From Behind!!!

Arnold Schwarzenegger got roped into a real-life action scene down in South Africa, where he was drop-kicked from behind in a truly bizarre attack.

The Hollywood icon was in Sandton Saturday for a sporting event that bares his name -- the Arnold Classic Africa, which hosts kids in a ton of judged sporting events. Arnold himself was minding his business, taking photos and chatting with fans ... when he got blindsided.

An unidentified man ran up to Arnold's back and leaped into a drop-kick maneuver, making contact with the actor and propelling him forward. The dude was immediately swarmed by security and detained. Reports say he was removed from the facility.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still a terminator. He was not dropped. The lunatic actually injured himself 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rjQSPb209g — Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) May 18, 2019

As for Arnold, he says he's doing alright ... telling fans there was "nothing to worry about" and that he didn't even realize he was kicked until he saw the video afterward. He quipped that he was glad the idiot hadn't interrupt his Snapchat video.

Considering 'The Terminator' ended up staying on his feet, it's clear the drop-kick wasn't successful.

No official word on what's gonna happen to the kicker -- one report says Arnold isn't looking to press charges, but it might very well be out of his hands. Rule of thumb for everyone out there ... DON'T ATTACK ARNOLD!!! A no-brainer, really.