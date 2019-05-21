Nipsey Hussle Alleged Killer Indicted by Grand Jury

Nipsey Hussle Alleged Killer Eric Holder Indicted by Grand Jury for Murder

Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer, Eric Holder, has been indicted by a Grand Jury, and new charges have been added ... and this could have to do with a problem with the case.

The L.A. County District Attorney had previously charged Holder with 4 crimes, including premeditated murder. The D.A. decided to have the case revisited, this time by the Grand Jury, which indicted him on the 4 previous crimes -- murder, 2 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Grand Jury added 2 new charges ... 2 counts of assault with a firearm for the victims who did not die.

As for why the D.A. chose to go to the Grand Jury when they had already charged Holder, the main function is to skip the preliminary hearing. The D.A.'s office will not say why they chose to jump the prelim -- where a judge must find probable cause of a crime in order to make the defendant stand trial -- but it's sometimes done if there's a problem with the evidence.

Holder allegedly shot and killed Nipsey in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31.

TMZ broke the story ... Holder allegedly pistol-whipped a man one hour before Nipsey was murdered. Two women have submitted statements to the D.A.'s Office, saying Holder attacked their male friend. They say Holder accused their friend of selling him "laced marijuana."