Cardi B Wants a TV Show and Booze with the Name 'Bocktails'

Cardi B I Want a 'Bocktails' TV Show ... And 'Bocktails' Booze

Cardi B apparently wants in on the television biz, because she's just filed legal docs staking her claim.

Cardi wants to own the name, "Bocktails with Cardi B" -- in case you didn't know, bocktails is a play on cocktails.

As for the premise, according to the trademark documents, she's laying claim to "entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists."

From the name, it sounds a lot like "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

She wants more than a show with the name, "Bocktails with Cardi B." She's asking for exclusivity on clothing, including shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants and shorts."

And, there's more ... she wants to use the name for "alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer."

Something against beer?