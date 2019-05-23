Ellen DeGeneres Buys Adam Levine's Beverly Hills Estate for $45 Million

Ellen DeGeneres Snags Adam Levine's Pad for $45 MIL!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Ellen DeGeneres just scooped up an amazing estate from Adam Levine for the tidy sum of $45 MIL!!!

Official records show ... Ellen bought Adam's incredible Bev Hills property from her good friend. The sale became official late Thursday afternoon.

The mansion is more than 10,000 square feet strong and it's pretty spectacular. It has a gym, spa, guest house, resort-like pool, 2 kitchens, a professional screening room. The master bedroom is 2,000 square feet!!!

The baronial talk show host and her wife, Portia, have listed their Bev Hills home for $17.9 mil, so they're on the move.

As for their new digs, Adam and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, bought the estate in 2018 for $35.5 mil from "Will and Grace" creator Max Mutchnick, plunked down an additional $7 mil for improvements, and listed it last month for $47.5 mil. So, they got close to asking.

BTW ... Pete Sampras is a former owner.

As for Adam, he and Behati bought Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Pacific Palisades estate for $32.

Celebs ... they like buying from celebs.