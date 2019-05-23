Lil Pump I'm a Gas-hole When I Fill Up ... And I'm Not Changing!!!

Lil Pump Says He Won't Stop Smoking at Gas Stations, You've Been Warned

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Pump doesn't give a damn what anyone thinks about his shenanigans at gas stations ... he's gonna keep lighting up while filling up, because he firmly, and wrongly, thinks it's all good!

We got the rapper leaving Hyde nightclub in L.A. and asked him about the dangerous stunt. He recorded himself smoking a blunt while holding on to a gas pump handle. The move's pretty brazen cause y'know ... smoking means fire, and fire plus gas fumes equal BOOM.

But, check out the clip ... Pump -- who went shirtless with a red fur coat for the night -- couldn't care less. He admits the video he posted wasn't his first time pushing the limits while he's at a gas station.

He also told us he's baffled by the typical response to the video, which goes something like ... "What's wrong with you?"

TBH, Lil Pump, having seen plenty of explosive gas station videos on the news ... we're wondering the same.