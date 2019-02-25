Lil Pump's Charges Dropped Days After Body Cam Video Released

Lil Pump Charges Dropped After Body Cam Vid Shows Cop Going Nuclear

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Pump is off the hook in his Miami airport criminal case in which he had a showdown with cops ... just days after TMZ published body cam video showing a cop getting in his face.

Pump's attorney appeared in a Miami court Monday morning where the State Attorney dropped the disorderly conduct case against the rapper ... this according to Pump's attorney, Kenneth Weisman.

TMZ broke the story ... Pump was busted back in December after he was yanked from his flight bound for L.A. Cops accused the rapper of secreting weed in his luggage. When Pump insisted the bag wasn't his, a cop went nuclear on him.

Body cam footage, obtained last week by TMZ, showed the intense showdown with cops ... you hear a cop shouting in Pump's face, saying, "It's your bag now" after Pump insisted it wasn't his.

Pump and his manager were arrested for disorderly conduct ... but it's now Pump's in the clear.

Pump's attorney tells TMZ, "I commend the State Attorneys Office’s for concluding that the underlying incident was nothing more than an emotionally charged police-citizen encounter that involved no criminal wrongdoing on the part of [Lil Pump]."

As we first reported ... Miami PD brass is now reviewing the tape ﻿to determine if the officer overreacted.